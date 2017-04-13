Watch this baby stop crying and start jamming to Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'

share tweet pin email

Marvin Gaye's voice has often been credited for creating many babies over the years. Now it's helping them to stop crying.

In an adorable video posted by mom Katherine Dees, 32, her daughter Brilynn, who just turned 1 year old last month, goes from crying to slow-jamming when she hears the opening of Gaye's 1973 hit "Let's Get It On."

Brilynn first showed her love for the song when hearing it on a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup commercial a few weeks ago.

"It just happened to catch her attention a few times, and the more it came on the TV the more she loved it,'' Dees told TODAY. "She can be playing or even napping and she will stop everything, or wake up and stare at the TV, which leads to her shoulder shrugs and dancing."

Dees decided to capture the magic on video on Tuesday when Brilynn was crying. She asked her oldest daughter, Kayden, 11, to help Brilynn while Dees pulled up the commercial on her computer.

"Sure enough it worked again, and I just happened to be recording it for giggles,'' Dees said. "Originally only the commercial would get her attention, but now if I play the song on my phone it works just as good to grab her attention."

Gaye's song may be 44 years old, but it's become a big hit with babies. Just ask actor Ryan Reynolds, who played it while wife Blake Lively was giving birth to their daughter three years ago.

Dees and her fiance, Blaine Thornton, 31, who is Brilynn's father, are often playing music in their home in Highlands, Texas, to get Brilynn dancing.

"Anytime we are watching 'The Voice,' or playing music in the house she starts twirling her arms around and shrugging her shoulders,'' Dees said. "We definitely think there is a future entertainer in her!"

Brilynn was born prematurely at 34 weeks and had complications with acid reflux that caused her to be uncomfortable, so Dees would often sing to her.

"I would either have to be singing, playing music or have a blow dryer running to get her to calm down,'' Dees said. "She thankfully grew out of the tummy and acid reflux issues, but the love for sounds and music never stopped."

