Watch this baby's delighted reaction as he hears his parents' voices for the first time

After being diagnosed with hearing loss when he was three weeks old, Archer Ruiz had yet to have that magical moment when he heard his parents' voices for the first time.

Following a two-month wait, parents Taryn and Drew Ruiz from Oklahoma were able to get their baby boy fitted for hearing aids, leading up to a moment they will never forget.

With Archer's grandparents filming the scene, Taryn and Drew are shown each talking to Archer as he recognizes their voices for the first time.

"Archer. Archer. Hey buddy,'' Taryn says.

"Can you hear us, man?" Drew asks.

A stunned look soon gives way to a big smile for the 3-month-old boy, followed by a few baby laughs.

"This is the coolest day ever,'' Drew says.

The proud dad then begins to sing a goofy song for his son.

"He has never really been a fussy baby but until he had his hearing aids fitted he has never been as happy as he was in this video," Drew told Newsflare. "Now he smiles huge every morning when we put his hearing aids on and talk to him."

