We received tons of great photos of your family embodying a fairy-tale scene or moment. They made us laugh, smile and say "aww." But now, we need your help to pick the best one.

We've narrowed it down to the these four. So, all you have to do is read their entries, look at their photos and vote below.

Cara Hughes : Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Duns Castle!

Courtesy of Cara Hughes Cara Hughes' family embodied the classic "Wizard of Oz" characters for our Ultimate Family Fairy Tale Getaway contest.

Our spry 92 year old great grandma lives in the UK. She is deaf, so we cannot talk on the phone. My daughters write to her often and wish deeply for an opportunity to meet her. This trip and setting would be a fairy tale come true for us. My husband came home somberly, just before Christmas, to share that he lost his job. It has been a very difficult time for us ever since that moment. We would be grateful for this special family opportunity that we would not have otherwise.

David Jolosky: Fee Fi Fo Fun!

Courtesy of David Jolosky David Jolosky's family reenacted Jack and the Beanstalk.

Jack in the Beanstalk is our favorite fairytale. It has all the elements that we love: action, adventure, magic, and a family that sticks together (even when the son sells the cow for a handful of beans). My wife is of Scottish heritage, and we would love to take our two sons on a trip to Scotland to learn about the history and culture of such a wonderful place. I think it would be the perfect fairytale ending to be chosen and for us to win the family vacation of our dreams.

Helen Le: Rapunzel and Eugene

Courtesy of Helen Le Helen Le's girls had their sets on a scene from "Tangled."

When we heard about this contest, my girls were thrilled to enact their favorite fairy tale scene from Tangled. They briefly argued about who would get to be the girl and then ran to the backyard to set up their "Let Down Your Hair" scene. Dressing up is a regular past time for Aria (7) and Charlotte (4). They are so fascinated by castles too, so I knew they would jump at the chance to win a trip to see a real castle.I'm sure their little hearts would burst if this fantasy came true for them.

Sharon Grigg: Poor Cinderella

Courtesy of Sharon Grigg Sharon Grigg's family decided to do a scene from "Cinderella."

Cinderella would like to take her stepmother and step-sisters on a family fairytale getaway in Scotland to show that she has no hard-feelings about missing the ball and always having to stay at home and clean the house. My boys were such great sports to take on this crazy request from their Mother, but the fun that we had doing so was priceless. It would be a treasured fairytale memory, to stay in a Scottish Castle and spend some quality family time together before our bairns fly the nest!

Hurry up and get your votes in! You only have until March 24th.