Victoria Beckham's 5-year-old daughter sings 'Happy Birthday' to her and it's perfect

Victoria Beckham’s 5-year-old daughter can sing!

Harper has rhythm, too. Watch her sing “Happy Birthday” for her mom, who turned 43 Monday, as she snaps her fingers. This is music to Beckham’s ears.

🙏🏻 I love u @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham 💕💕💕💕

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

The kiss at the end is the perfect touch. Well done, Harper!

“I love u,” the birthday mom wrote to her husband, David Beckham, and their sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12.

David Beckham didn’t sing for his wife on Instagram, but he did give us an amazing flashback to her Posh Spice days.

“Happy birthday to An amazing mummy, wife and friend .. We Love you Have a beautiful day,” he captioned the pic.

Romeo and Cruz posted birthday wishes, too.

Dear Mum happy birthday you are the best mum ever @victoriabeckham #bestmumever ❤️❤️😜

A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on

Victoria Beckham's kids have spoiled her on social media lately. For U.K. Mother’s Day last month, they saluted their wonderful mum with sweet messages. She wrote at the time that she was “feeling very loved.” That feeling was just as strong today.

Happy birthday, Victoria!

