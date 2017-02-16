Vanessa Lachey gives us first glimpse of new son — see the sweet video

share tweet pin email

Vanessa Lachey is gushing over her sweet valentine ... and it’s not her husband, Nick Lachey.

The TV host has given us our first glimpse at the face of the new man in her life: her son Phoenix Robert, who was born on Christmas Eve. This video will brighten your day, guaranteed.

My Funny Valentine 💋💙 #PhoenixRobert A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

We can’t resist watching Phoenix Robert break into a wide smile when his mom kisses him on the head. It’s too precious for words!

“I love you bubby,” she tells him.

Lachey captioned the post, “My Funny Valentine.”

That’s not to be confused with her loving and romantic valentine.

Happy Valentines Day to the best mother, wife, and friend I could ever ask for!! Love you kid!! A post shared by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

The Lacheys also have a 4-year-old son, Camden John, and a 2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Elisabeth.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to replay Phoenix Robert’s Instagram debut a few dozen more times.

