Vanessa Lachey gives us first glimpse of new son — see the sweet video

Vanessa Lachey is gushing over her sweet valentine ... and it’s not her husband, Nick Lachey.
The TV host has given us our first glimpse at the face of the new man in her life: her son Phoenix Robert, who was born on Christmas Eve. This video will brighten your day, guaranteed.
We can’t resist watching Phoenix Robert break into a wide smile when his mom kisses him on the head. It’s too precious for words!
“I love you bubby,” she tells him.
RELATED: Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcome baby No. 3 on Christmas Eve
Lachey captioned the post, “My Funny Valentine.”
That’s not to be confused with her loving and romantic valentine.
The Lacheys also have a 4-year-old son, Camden John, and a 2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Elisabeth.
Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to replay Phoenix Robert’s Instagram debut a few dozen more times.
