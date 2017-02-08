share tweet pin email

There's less than a week left until Valentine's Day, but there's plenty of time to find the perfect gift to tell someone just how special they are to you.

One of the easiest ways to tell someone to be your Valentine is with a DIY present. Brooke Mahan of Whats Up Moms has lots of creative crafts and even some sweet treats that both kids and adults will love.

1.Bookmark valentine

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that grandparents love photos of their grandchildren. A photo-filled bookmark is not only functional, but also quite adorable.

Supplies:

1. Pictures of kids

2. Bookmark tassels

3. Valentine's Day stickers

What to do:

1. Take a photo of your child.

Tip: This works best if your child poses with their legs together, blowing a kiss in front of a blank wall.

2. Print and cut out the photo.

3. Laminate the picture.

Tip: Don't have a laminator? Use clear packing tape.

4. Punch a hole in the top and tie a bookmark tassel through the hole.

5. Finish it off with Valentine's Day themed stickers.

2. Blowing a kiss valentine

Here's something that grandparents will certainly cherish. Give them a kiss that will last a lifetime!

Supplies:

1. Pack of four 4 x 6 canvases

2. Acrylic paint

3. Sponges

4. Heart stickers

5. Modge podge

6. Glue sticks

7. Scissors

What to do:

1. Take a photo of your child blowing a kiss.

2. Print out the photo and cut it out.

3. Grab a small canvas and paint it Valentine's Day colors.

Tip: Get the kids involved with acrylic paints and some sponges.

4. Once the canvas is dry, glue the cutout photo onto it.

5. Grab some heart stickers and let your child decorate the canvas.

Tip: Don't have any stickers? Glue on paper cut outs or magazine photos.

6. Cover the whole thing with a layer of modge podge to make it last.

3. Heart-shaped crayon valentines

Here's a Valentine's Day craft that is truly unique. Instead of the traditional candy valentine, these pieces of art are fun to make for the whole family.

Supplies:

1. Two boxes of 24 crayons

2. Heart silicone molds

3. Card paper

What to do:

1. Chop up the crayons.

2. Put the crayons into the heart molds.

Tip: Don't worry about the order and placement. The more random, the better.

3. Put them in the oven set to 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 5 minutes.

4. Once they've melted completely, take them out and let cool for 15 minutes.

Tip: If you're in a rush, put them in your fridge.

5. Once hardened, pop them out of the mold and attach them to card.

4. Heart pop-up cards

Create your own handmade cards that look super professional with this simple craft. Plus this project is great for practicing kids' fine motor skills.

Supplies:

1. Scrapbook paper in the color of your choice

2. Glue gun

3. Colorful pens for card-writing

4. Scissors

5. Heavy book

What to do:

1. Cut out three different size circles from the scrapbook paper.

2. Fold the circles in half and them fold them accordion style and then in half again.

3. Glue in the middle

4. Once the hearts are complete, glue them inside a blank card and leave under heavy book for an hour or so.

5. Write a Valentine's Day message on the front and, voila!

5. Marshmallow pops

Looking for an easy at-home alternative to cake pops? Here's your answer! Kids will have fun making these sugar-y treats and they can even become an activity at a Valentine's Day party.

Supplies:

1. Cute red and white straws

2. Cute pink straws

3. Sprinkles

4. Candies

5. Melted white chocolate

6. Marshmallows

What to do:

1. Attach a marshmallow to a decorated straw

2. Dip them into white chocolate.

Tip: As an alternative to white chocolate, use frosting.

3. Decorate them with sprinkles, candies and more.

6. Pretzel heart arrows

Skip the classic chocolate valentine and get creative with your own treat that kids can make themselves.

Supplies:

1. Pretzel sticks

2. Gummy hearts

What to do:

1. Put one gummy heart on the end of a pretzel stick.

2. Cut another heart in half and put it on the other end.

7. Cupid kebabs

These certainly aren't your average kebabs! Kids will not only love making these, but eating them, too.

Supplies:

1. Skewer sticks

2. Festive paper

3. Fruits

4. Mini donuts

5. Glue

6. Scissors

What to do:

1. Cut out arrowhead shapes from festive paper.

2. Glue onto wooden stick.

3. Load your kebab sticks with toppings of choice and enjoy!