Headed to a baby shower? These are the 20 most-wished-for gifts from Amazon

Most of us know the "obvious" baby shower gifts to buy for any new mom-to-be (bibs, blankets and onesies), but what if you want to go off-the-beaten-baby-gift path? From Amazon's most-wished-for gifts to our own list of adorable, original and budget-friendly baby shower gifts, this is your ultimate guide to finding the perfect present.

Amazon's most-wished-for baby gifts

1. Infant Changing Pad, $13, Amazon

Amazon

2. Infant Complete Nursery Care Kit, $11, Amazon

Amazon

3. Newborn To Toddler Tub, $17, Amazon

Amazon

4. Video Baby Monitor with Interchangeable Optical Lens, $167, Amazon

Amazon

5. Advanced 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier, $21, Amazon

Amazon

6. Dr. Brown's Bottle Brush, $5, Amazon

Amazon

7. Dr. Brown's Original Bottle Newborn Feeding Set, $17, Amazon

Amazon

8. Backseat Car Organizer, $19, Amazon

Amazon

9. Newborn Baby Bottle Starter Set, $31, Amazon

Amazon

10. Munchkin Warm Glow Wipe Warmer, $12, Amazon

Amazon

11. Quick Serve Bottle Warmer, $11, Amazon

Amazon

12. Sassy Developmental Bumpy Ball, $6, Amazon

Amazon

13. Diaper Genie Complete Diaper Pail with Odor Lock Technology, $30, Amazon

Amazon

14. Regalo Easy Step Walk Thru Gate, $32, Amazon

Amazon

15. Baby Bath Washcloths, $13, Amazon

Amazon

16. Boppy Newborn Lounger, $30, Amazon

Amazon

17. Bamboo Baby Washcloths, $15, Amazon

Amazon

18. Baby Banana Infant Training Toothbrush and Teether, $5, Amazon

Amazon

19.Boppy Nursing Pillow and Positioner, $30, Amazon

Amazon

20. Nuby Octopus Hoopla Bathtime Fun Toys, $6, Amazon

Amazon

And if you're looking for more unique and creative gift ideas, we've got you covered.

Other gift ideas

The Mother Load Collection, $50, Amazon

Mother Load

New mommies will soon discover they never have enough compartments or pockets to really keep a diaper bag organized. Enter The Mother Load Collection: a set of durable, stylish, grab-and-go mesh bags that are color coded by use for snacks, toys, diapers, clean clothes and dirty clothes. The momprenuer of Mother Load coins it, "from playground to posh," because even if mommy isn't calm, cool and collected on the inside at least her diaper bag can be.

Boppy 2-Sided Breastfeeding Pillow, $45, Amazon

Boppy

After large draw string pants this pillow is arguably the only thing moms need in their hospital bag. It has a hard and a soft side because any mom who is breastfeeding knows sometimes you need varying degrees of pillow help. This pillow is a game-changer and pro tip – it makes a great resting ledge for a cup of coffee or a glass of wine while you zone out to bad television during maternity leave. (Not that we know this first hand or anything.)

Popular Book Onesies and Totes, $20, Out of Print Clothing

unknown / Out of Print

"Goodnight Moon," "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," "Brown Bear, Brown Bear" – buy any of these (amazingly) popular books for the mom-to-be and you can probably assume her other friends were also thinking the same. But what about a matching onesie that goes in a tote bag ... with a portion of your purchase donated to fund literacy programs and book donations to communities in need? Now that is original.

Skip Hop, 3-Stage Activity Center, $95, Amazon

Skip Hop

Warning. If you gift this item be prepared to receive a lot of future invites to baby showers. Designed in collaboration with a pediatrician, this baby activity center can be used from 4 months to toddler. Starting as a bouncer it transforms to a clean and modern-looking toddler table. And anytime you can say modern and clean when describing toddler furniture is a win in our book.

Water Wipes, $13, Target

Water Wipes

New parents are going to need truckloads of wipes and once they start using them, it’s game over. You realize that wipes can be used for just anything. So why not gift wipes that can also be used in a thirsty pinch? These are the purest baby wipes around consisting of mostly water. Good for baby’s bottom or a bottom’s up.

Babyganics Bath and Skin Care Essentials Kit, $15, Babies "R" Us

Babyganics

Did you know baby’s skin is five times thinner than adult skin? Yeah, we just learned that too! Make sure mommy and daddy are covering their most precious bundle with all the right ingredients.

Honey Buns Baby Kit, $38, Savannah Bee

Savannah Bee

We dare you not to buy yourself a jar of the Baby Butter. OK, maybe that's an unfair dare. Gift mom-to-be with this starter kit that will leave her new baby basking in organic honey richness. It also includes a book that answers any and all anxious new parent questions. Sweet times two!

Fridababy Bitty Bundle of Joy, $45, Amazon

Fridababy

All new moms and dads will eventually know ... the nose sucker. It's our insider baseball. Perhaps the most perfect product designed for sucking (yes, sucking) up baby boogers. Just trust us. Now you can gift the new mommy and daddy in your life a whole set of baby tools they never realized they now can't live without.

Magnificent Me Baby Magnetic Onesies, $30, Amazon

Magnetic Me

There are white onesies ... and then there are these. Why on earth tiny body suit clothing has little snaps that require excellent eyesight in the dark and the ability to remain calm while snapping them together on a tiny wailing human is a bit perplexing. These onesies (among other clothing items) have magnetic technology that will make you say, "Why on earth didn't I think of that."

Newlie Sophia Diaper Bag, $114, Newlie

Newlie

For the most part, being a new mom means kissing (temporarily) her old stylish self goodbye. Heels? Makeup? A shower? After getting up five times the previous night with a newborn ... no thank you. But at least her diaper bag vibe doesn’t have to suffer. Check out this chic bag that can go on her back or over the shoulder.

12 Little Unisex 3-in-1 Diaper Bag, $189, Amazon

12 Little

It's 2017 and dads are just as involved as ever. So if you're thinking you'd rather gift a bag that both parents can use (no excuses now daddy) check out this bag that is wearable three different ways. It's so stylish you might have to remind the dad-to-be it's not a work bag!

Skin-to-skin newborn carrier, $89, Nesting Days

Nesting Days

You will be the most popular shower guest ever by gifting this carrier. Picture wearing a tummy spank shirt that somehow doubles as an amazing newborn carrier while at the same time promoting skin-to-skin contact and allowing mom to take selfies with her baby because her hands are free. Hard to picture? Just get it and then get ready to get it again for the next shower. If you buy one, enter TODAY at checkout for a special discount!

Ubbi Steel Diaper Pail, $79, Amazon

Ubbi

New parents go through a lot of dirty, dirty diapers. And if we're being honest sometimes it's just too much effort to walk outside and throw the bad ones out. Enter the cutest diaper pail ever. Seriously, if it wasn't a seal-tight container for masking odors, you'd almost want to buy this as an accent piece for your living room.

Pearheads Newborn Hand and Footprint Kit, $20, Amazon

Amazon

Every new parent secretly wants this gift but with all the other "essentials" it can get overlooked. You can't go wrong gifting this opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime hangable moment. Rest assured you don't have to be a "crafty mom" to make sure this is a hanging work of art. The kit is super easy.

3 Sprouts Play Mat Bag, $25, Amazon

3 Sprouts

3 Sprouts

New parents have no idea how cluttered their tranquil space is about to become, which is why this fold-up and transportable play mat is genius. Contain the clutter and when it's all over just keep the toys as is and zip it all up in a cute little bag with handles. Namaste.

Initial Necklaces & Charms, Prices start at $64 for initial necklaces, Bychari

Bychari

This is a gift she will love. You just can't go wrong gifting jewelry to a new mom. And if that new jewelry has the initials of her new bundle of love? Well, congratulations. You've just won gift giving.

DockATot Deluxe Dock, $185, Amazon

Dock a Tot

Fact: You can never have too many places to set your baby down. DockATot is one of those items new moms will wonder how she ever lived without. The baby can sleep, chill, play, engage in tummy time, get a diaper change or even sleep in a grown-up bed safely on those nights where moms just need a break. Plus it's portable, soft and easy for travel.

Mountain Buggy Nano Travel Stroller, $249, Buy Buy Baby

Mountain Buggy

Mountain Buggy

Here's a dirty little secret for new parents. It's really hard to buy just one stroller that lasts from baby to toddler age. So if you're going to buy a stroller for new parents it's best to get one with the most bang for your buck. Meet the fold up travel stroller that is a game changer when it comes to strollers and traveling (it actually fits in the overhead luggage space). It's lightweight and will work with car seats as well so you'd basically be gifting her the world's most perfect stroller.

Crowdfunding Maternity Leave, No set price,Take 12

Mytake12.com

While bottles and diapers and cribs are all super important do you know what the most important gift is? Bonding time with a newborn. The U.S. mandates no paid maternity leave and most parents who qualify for the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) can't afford to take their full 12-week leave because it's not fully paid. Take12 is a community where other moms can find support and "register" for time off. Each donation to a registry will kick back a portion to the Newborn Foundation, helping to decrease infant mortality. That may very well be the gift she never knew she could even ask for.

Coffee Mug, $20, Folk Rebellion

JOSEPH TRISOLINI / Folk Rebellion

OK. Here's the thing ... new moms can basically kiss hot coffee goodbye for a bit. But rest assured it's not for her lack of trying to drink that cup of coffee she pours at 6:00 a.m. Gift her this mug which reminds her that it's OK to be living life in the slow lane during those first few months with a newborn. Bonus – the coffee tastes good hot or cold in this mug.

A maternity nurse recently created this portable vibrating mat that has since become a hit. Moms who swear by this mat claim the "whooshing" and the gentle jostling mimics the womb environment for the baby. This mat can be rolled up and stuffed in a diaper bag or a suitcase, making it a portable sleep solution for babies. Nurse Melissa says she is working hard to get more inventory but expects the mats to be sent out in April ... luckily they can be pre-ordered!