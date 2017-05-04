share tweet pin email

It was already a surreal feeling for twin sisters Kim Abraham and Danielle Grant when they both discovered they were pregnant on the same day.

They figured there was probably no way they would end up having the babies on the same day as well, but it turns out the fraternal twins from New Jersey literally do everything together.

Courtesy of Kim Abraham Fraternal twin sisters Danielle Grant (left) and Kim Abraham gave birth on the same day at the same hospital to sons Roman (left) and Aaron.

Both sisters gave birth to baby boys only hours apart on April 28 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, N.J., as Danielle and her husband Tyler welcomed 8-pound, 12-ounce Roman at 11:42 a.m., followed by Kim and her husband Matt welcoming 9-pound, 12-ounce Aaron at 3:21 p.m.

RELATED: Identical twin sisters give birth on same day at exact same time

"We were like, 'What are the chances of us actually having them on the same day?'" Abraham told TODAY. "It's such a great way to bring a baby into this world. The well wishes and happiness from strangers is just unbelievable."

Grant agreed, telling TODAY: "It's very overwhelming and surreal to bring a child into the world to begin with, and then to have one at the same time with my sister, it's awesome."

Courtesy of Kim Abraham The sisters found out on the same day that they were pregnant with Roman and Aaron, who were born about four hours apart.

The 32-year-old sisters live only six miles apart in Toms River, N.J., where they grew up wearing matching outfits and going to the same schools. Their husbands are also good friends.

The coincidences began when Abraham, who is only a minute older than Grant, found out she was pregnant with her first child and urged Grant to take a test herself on the same day.

RELATED: Identical twins each give birth to 2nd set of twins: 'Life is about to get crazy'

"It took me a while to get pregnant with my [2-year-old] daughter, so I just assumed it would take me a while this time,'' Grant said. "I took the test, and it said positive, and I was like 'Oh my God!'"

The twins later had a reveal in which they handed envelopes containing the babies' gender to a friend, who loaded up a pair of confetti cannons to release either blue or pink.

Courtesy of Kim Abraham The twin sisters and their husbands, Matt Abraham and Tyler Grant, learned they were both having boys at a gender reveal using confetti cannons.

"It was really cool to see all that blue come down,'' Abraham said.

Grant and Abraham, whose maiden name is Manara, then had a friendly bet going to see which sister would give birth first. Both of them initially had the same due date of April 22 and then both were induced after that day passed.

"They all make fun of me because I'm late to everything, so of course they said I was going to be late this time,'' Grant said. "But then everyone was telling me the second baby always goes faster, so I was like, 'You better be right!'''

Courtesy of Ocean Medical Center The boys will grow up only six miles apart in the same New Jersey town where their twin moms grew up.

Their parents, Debra Curci and Keith Manara, spent the day bouncing back and forth between rooms. Curci was in the room with Grant and texting Abraham about the birth of Roman, and then Grant was able to be in the room to see her sister give birth to Aaron a few hours later.

Grant said that the boys don't look that much alike right now, but that's about the only difference they share.

"Even when we're shopping without each other and we see something cute, we have to buy it in twos,'' Grant said. "We're always together, so they will always be together."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.