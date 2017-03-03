Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott's "big beautiful" family is bigger by one!
The couple welcomed baby No. 5 Thursday.
Mom delivered the happy news on Twitter, alongside a sweet photo of her baby boy's tiny hand in her own.
"We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family!" the 43-year-old wrote. "Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott."
Beau weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18 1/2 inches long, and his parents adore every bit of him.
"We are over the moon in love with baby Beau," Spelling told People shortly after his birth. "He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family."
While Beau is obviously a welcomed addition to the family, he's also a unexpected one. When Spelling announced her pregnancy to People in October, she called it "a total surprise."
Congrats to mom and dad — and Beau's big brothers, Liam, 9, and Finn, 4, as well as his sisters Stella, 8, and Hattie, 5.