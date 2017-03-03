share tweet pin email

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott's "big beautiful" family is bigger by one!

The couple welcomed baby No. 5 Thursday.

We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family! Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott. pic.twitter.com/xPCK25cBHV — Tori Spelling (@Tori_Spelling) March 3, 2017

Mom delivered the happy news on Twitter, alongside a sweet photo of her baby boy's tiny hand in her own.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family!" the 43-year-old wrote. "Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott."

Beau weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18 1/2 inches long, and his parents adore every bit of him.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Feld Entertainment Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend Monster Energy Supercross Celebrity Night on January 23, 2016 in Anaheim, California.

"We are over the moon in love with baby Beau," Spelling told People shortly after his birth. "He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family."

While Beau is obviously a welcomed addition to the family, he's also a unexpected one. When Spelling announced her pregnancy to People in October, she called it "a total surprise."

We have a new member of the family...Nutmeg! Thanks to @oinkoinkminipigs for making this happen! Get all of the details on ToriSpelling.com. A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

Congrats to mom and dad — and Beau's big brothers, Liam, 9, and Finn, 4, as well as his sisters Stella, 8, and Hattie, 5.