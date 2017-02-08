share tweet pin email

When your dad leads the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, you have to celebrate in style.

Ben Brady, Tom Brady's 7-year-old son, stole the show with his dabbing and dance moves at Tuesday's victory parade in Boston for the Super Bowl champions.

Rain drop. Drop top. Benny dabbin on the boat with his Papa! A video posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

"Benny dabbin on the boat with his Papa!" the New England Patriots quarterback wrote on Instagram.

Ben, who is the second-oldest of Brady's three children, rode on a duckboat with his dad to celebrate the Patriots' record-setting 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Ben and his sister Vivian, 4, are Brady's children with wife Gisele Bundchen.

Billie Weiss / Getty Images Benny Brady got to raise the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in two years with his dad after the Patriots' record-setting comeback victory over the Falcons.

It was an emotional Super Bowl win for the entire Brady family, as Tom dedicated the game to his mother, Galynn, 72, who has been battling an undisclosed form of cancer for the past 18 months.

She was in attendance in Houston to see her son's MVP performance.

Billie Weiss / Getty Images Benny Brady showed off some dance moves and basked in the cheers of Tuesday's parade in celebration of the Patriots' Super Bowl win highlighted by dad Tom Brady's MVP performance.

Grabbing the spotlight at Super Bowl parades has become a regular occurrence for little Benny. He also stole the show at the 2015 parade, kissing the Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Seahawks for the fourth of his dad's record five Super Bowl titles.

Winslow Townson / AP Benny Brady also had himself plenty of fun two years ago when he and his dad celebrated New England's Super Bowl victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The younger Brady outshining his dad was reminiscent of Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, 5, who drew plenty of "Awwws" for his adorably shy appearance at the press conference after last year's Super Bowl.

Unlike Peyton Manning, who retired after the Broncos won last year's championship game, Brady, 39, has no plans of hanging it up.

"If it was up to my wife she would have me retire today," Brady told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "She told me that last night three times. And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.’"

