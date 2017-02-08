When your dad leads the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, you have to celebrate in style.
Ben Brady, Tom Brady's 7-year-old son, stole the show with his dabbing and dance moves at Tuesday's victory parade in Boston for the Super Bowl champions.
"Benny dabbin on the boat with his Papa!" the New England Patriots quarterback wrote on Instagram.
Ben, who is the second-oldest of Brady's three children, rode on a duckboat with his dad to celebrate the Patriots' record-setting 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons.
Ben and his sister Vivian, 4, are Brady's children with wife Gisele Bundchen.
It was an emotional Super Bowl win for the entire Brady family, as Tom dedicated the game to his mother, Galynn, 72, who has been battling an undisclosed form of cancer for the past 18 months.
She was in attendance in Houston to see her son's MVP performance.
Grabbing the spotlight at Super Bowl parades has become a regular occurrence for little Benny. He also stole the show at the 2015 parade, kissing the Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Seahawks for the fourth of his dad's record five Super Bowl titles.
The younger Brady outshining his dad was reminiscent of Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, 5, who drew plenty of "Awwws" for his adorably shy appearance at the press conference after last year's Super Bowl.
Unlike Peyton Manning, who retired after the Broncos won last year's championship game, Brady, 39, has no plans of hanging it up.
"If it was up to my wife she would have me retire today," Brady told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "She told me that last night three times. And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.’"
Tom Brady's missing jersey: Search widens on day of victory paradePlay Video - 1:11
