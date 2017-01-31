Tom Brady gets emotional after being asked about his biggest hero - his dad

share tweet pin email

Tom Brady is known as a quarterback who rarely gets rattled, but a simple question by a kid reporter at Monday night's Super Bowl LI press conference had him fighting back tears.

The New England Patriots star was at the podium in Houston when he fielded a question from a 7-year-old boy who won a contest to be a Super Bowl reporter.

"Many people say you're their hero, but who's your hero?" the boy asked.

Emotional answer from Tom Brady when asked if his dad speaks for him. Must watch. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/CtUkI0enx2 — Steve Buckley (@BuckinBoston) January 31, 2017

Brady took a pause while answering and then became visibly misty-eyed.

"Who's my hero?" Brady answered. "That's a great question. Well, I think my dad is my hero. Because he's someone I look up to every day."

Brady then took a moment to collect himself and adjust his microphone. "And, uh... my dad," he added, flashing a thumbs up.

Brady, who is a father of three children himself, couldn't help but get emotional when thinking about the influence of his father, Tom Sr., who took him to San Francisco 49ers games to see legendary quarterback Joe Montana while growing up in the Bay Area.

Heading into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, Brady is one victory away from surpassing Montana and Pittsburgh Steelers great Terry Bradshaw to become the winningest quarterback in Super Bowl history. (The three have four wins each.)

Tom Sr. has also been a fierce defender of his son during the DeflateGate controversy that resulted in Brady being suspended for the first four games of this season.

Brady joked that he had to ban his father from talking to the media after Tom Sr. ripped NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a television interview, saying the suspension was "beyond reprehensible."

"I’d say my dad represents his feelings,'' Brady said on Monday night. "He’s a dad, and I’m a dad ...so hopefully he’s here and cheering us on."

