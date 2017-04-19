share tweet pin email

Long before he tied the knot with supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady already had the blueprint for a loving marriage.

The New England Patriots quarterback saluted his parents, Galynn and Tom Sr., for their 48th anniversary Wednesday with a throwback photo of the happy couple on their wedding day.

"For 48 years, my sisters and I have had the best example of love, friendship and compassion in our lives!" he wrote. "And it's so special to celebrate together! I love you mom and dad!"

It was unclear if the celebration with his parents was the reason Brady did not attend the Patriots' meeting with President Trump at the White House Wednesday.

Brady previously said he wouldnot be attendingthe traditional meeting between the president and the reigning Super Bowl champions for "personal family matters."

At least six other Patriots also skipped the trip, citing various reasons.

Mark Humphrey / AP It has been an emotional year for Tom Brady and his parents, Galynn and Tom Sr., who celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

It has been a particularly emotional year for Brady and his parents, culminating in New England's record-setting comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime for Brady's fifth Super Bowl title.

Brady told team owner Bob Kraft before the game that he wanted to win it for his mom, who has been battling an undisclosed form of cancer for nearly two years.

The future Hall of Famer also teared up in an interview before the game when a 7-year-old reporter asked him to name his hero.

"Who's my hero?" Brady answered before getting misty-eyed. "That's a great question. Well, I think my dad is my hero. Because he's someone I look up to every day."

Here's to many more happy anniversaries for the Brady family.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.