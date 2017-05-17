share tweet pin email

Saydee Sogard is only 3 years old, but she's already learned about the heartbreak of being a die-hard baseball fan.

Saydee is the daughter of Milwaukee Brewers infielder Eric Sogard, 30, and she thought her dad was about to be a hero after he hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning against the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

However, San Diego's Hunter Renfroe answered with a game-winning, two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, leaving a devastated Saydee in tears.

"But Daddy got a home run, too,'' she tells her mom, Kaycee, through the tears. "Why did they both did?"

"That's just baseball," Kaycee replies. "There's no crying in baseball."

The Padres' stadium staff then made a classy gesture by providing the one thing that could make Renfroe's home run seem like a distant memory to Saydee. Cupcakes!

Throw in some cotton candy and face paint, and it's like the loss never happened.

To top it all off, her dad had a career-high four hits, including two doubles, in the Brewers' 6-2 win over San Diego one day later.

Brewers fans certainly know all about those ups and downs considering the team has never won the World Series and has only made it to the Fall Classic once, back in 1982. Milwaukee is currently 22-18 and in second place in the National League Central with 122 games to go.

So pace yourself, Saydee. It's a long season.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.