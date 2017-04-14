TODAY moms and their babies gather for an adorable family photo!

Parents

At TODAY, we don't like to be modest about our anchors' offspring: They are just too adorable!

So like delighted if distant aunties and uncles, we just had to present to you this amazing picture of Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer and Savannah Guthrie ... all with their winsome, beautiful broods!

The gang gathered together recently for Jenna's daughter Mila's 4th birthday party in New York City and brought the kiddos, as the Instagram Jenna posted Friday morning reveals.

This means that for the first time we get to see five TODAY offspring all at once: Jenna's birthday girl Mila, 4, and Poppy, 20 months; Dylan's 4-month-old Calvin; and Savannah's Vale, 2, and Charley, 4-months.

What a happy bunch! Thanks for the virtual invitation, Mila!

Now, did anyone save us a slice of cake?

