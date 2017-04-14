TODAY moms and their babies gather for an adorable family photo!

At TODAY, we don't like to be modest about our anchors' offspring: They are just too adorable!
So like delighted if distant aunties and uncles, we just had to present to you this amazing picture of Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer and Savannah Guthrie ... all with their winsome, beautiful broods!
RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager's daughter Mila singing to newborn Poppy will melt your heart
The gang gathered together recently for Jenna's daughter Mila's 4th birthday party in New York City and brought the kiddos, as the Instagram Jenna posted Friday morning reveals.
More Moms videos
Mom creates preemie milestone cards to cope with life in the NICU
Mom Truths: Contradictions of motherhood
Orangutan brings pregnant woman to tears with a kiss
Cancer survivor gives birth to quadruplets
This means that for the first time we get to see five TODAY offspring all at once: Jenna's birthday girl Mila, 4, and Poppy, 20 months; Dylan's 4-month-old Calvin; and Savannah's Vale, 2, and Charley, 4-months.
RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager recalls daughter's 'humiliating' meltdown during shopping trip
What a happy bunch! Thanks for the virtual invitation, Mila!
Now, did anyone save us a slice of cake?
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.