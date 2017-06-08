Parents

TODAY is looking for some all-star dads! Tell us what makes him so great

In honor of Father's Day, TODAY is looking for some guys who are incredible dads ... and love baseball!

If you know a father like this, we want to hear in 50 words or why he's an all-star dad and see a picture of him!

But the fun doesn't stop there. We'll bring three lucky dads will to NYC to compete in a baseball-themed contest for a chance to win a trip to the 2017 MLB All-Star game in Miami. Talk about a home run prize!

Learn how your dad could win a trip to the MLB All-Star Game

The all-star dad will also get to enjoy the home run derby, celebrity softball game, all-star futures game and fan-fest!

All you have to do is fill out the form below. Please make sure to include a photo of the nominated father and explain what makes him an all-star dad.

Entries will be collected Thursday, June 8 at 9:00 a.m. ET until Wednesday, June 12 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

