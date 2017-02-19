Parents

Thomas Rhett and wife reveal baby's gender with 'Twinkle, Twinkle' cake

Last week, country star Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, shared some exciting news: they're doubly expecting! Lauren is pregnant, and the couple will also adopt a baby from Africa.

Even better, they told us with props. We love a good prop.

Which is why we're utterly delighted by this perfect gender reveal cake.

The couple went with the popular "Twinkle, Twinkle" theme. (Get it? "How we wonder what you are...") Too cute.

Also, that cake is beautiful. We wouldn't even be able to cut it. We'd just find out the gender on the day of the birth along with everyone else.

Anyway....

🎀💗🎀💗🎀 **sorry our family is nuts BUT WE'RE HAVING A BABY GIRL!!!!

As evidenced by all the social media fanfare, 26-year-old Rhett sure knows how to tease a big announcement. Guests watching him cut the cake angled to get a good look at the crumbs on the knife, before all but forcing his arm up to see the inside of the cake. And ...

It's a girl!

@thomasrhettakins is really excited about having a girl 😂💗🎀💗

We can only imagine what the epic birth announcement will look like. Congrats, you two!

