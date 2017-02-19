share tweet pin email

Last week, country star Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, shared some exciting news: they're doubly expecting! Lauren is pregnant, and the couple will also adopt a baby from Africa.

We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy! 😜 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:20am PST

Even better, they told us with props. We love a good prop.

Which is why we're utterly delighted by this perfect gender reveal cake.

"✨... how we wonder what you are..." • • • guess what we're doing tonight :) 🎀💙 🎂: @crumbdelacrumb A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:55am PST

The couple went with the popular "Twinkle, Twinkle" theme. (Get it? "How we wonder what you are...") Too cute.

Also, that cake is beautiful. We wouldn't even be able to cut it. We'd just find out the gender on the day of the birth along with everyone else.

Anyway....

🎀💗🎀💗🎀 **sorry our family is nuts BUT WE'RE HAVING A BABY GIRL!!!! A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

As evidenced by all the social media fanfare, 26-year-old Rhett sure knows how to tease a big announcement. Guests watching him cut the cake angled to get a good look at the crumbs on the knife, before all but forcing his arm up to see the inside of the cake. And ...

It's a girl!

@thomasrhettakins is really excited about having a girl 😂💗🎀💗 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Feb 18, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

We can only imagine what the epic birth announcement will look like. Congrats, you two!