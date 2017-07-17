share tweet pin email

Thomas Rhett, his wife Lauren Akins and their daughter, Willa Gray, are officially #FamilyGoals.

The country singer and his family recently posed for a series of sweet maternity photos in preparation for the birth of the couple's second daughter, who is due to arrive in August. A few of the photos, taken by Nashville photographer Julie Paisley, made their way to Instagram, giving Rhett and Akins’ followers a glimpse into the adorable Southern-style photo shoot.

got some sweet photos back today, and I think I'm a little obsessed with our growing family and your photography @juliepaisleyphotography :) thank you so much 💛 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Jul 13, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

“Got some sweet photos back today, and I think I'm a little obsessed with our growing family and your photography @juliepaisleyphotography :) thank you so much,” Akins captioned a photo that shows an excited Willa standing with her parents.

The family certainly has a lot to celebrate. In May, they adopted 1-year-old Willa from Uganda. Akins gushed about Rhett being the “best baby daddy a girl could ever dream of” in the caption of another photo, which showed the couple cradling Akins’ baby bump.

"This pic makes me so happy because we haven't done personal photos since our wedding almost 5 years ago," Akins wrote on Instagram Friday. "And I just realllyyyyy do like him a lot & we're not dressed up on a red carpet with a bunch of fancy clothes and make up-just me and him on the farm in our happy place."

More pics from the photo shoot were posted to the photographer’s Instagram account. In the caption of a photo showing Willa patting her mom’s baby bump, the photographer wrote that the little girl “stole the show.”

“This just might be the sweetest maternity image I've ever shot," Paisley wrote. "@thomasrhettakins and @laur_akins we all know who's most popular now. Isn't she so precious. LOVE HER.”

During an appearance on TODAY in June, Rhett stated that he and his wife had always wanted to pursue adoption.

“We tried a couple of years ago to get pregnant and nothing ever happened. We always knew we wanted to adopt,” the 27-year-old “Star of the Show” singer said. “It was always in our hearts to do that. When nothing happened we were like, ‘Well, maybe this is the time to [adopt].’”

Rhett said that he and his wife met Willa in Uganda when she was 6 months old, and eventually decided to adopt her. While in Africa, the couple discovered that Akins was pregnant.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images Thomas Rhett and his wife at the 2017 CMT Music Awards last month.

While they await the arrival of their new child, Rhett and his wife are enjoying being a family of three for the time being.

“We haven’t really had the ‘I’m exhausted’ thing yet, but when the newborn comes we probably will!” Rhett said.