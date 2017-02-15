Thomas Rhett and his wife are expecting a child — and adopting another!

share tweet pin email

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are having a baby! And then another one!

The country superstar announced Wednesday that his wife is pregnant. That’s not all — the couple also is in the process of adopting a child from Africa.

Rhett revealed the big news to his fans with this oh-so-cute photo.

We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy! 😜 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:20am PST

“Safe to say life is about to get crazy!” the “Die a Happy Man” singer wrote. We bet!

Akins posted the same pic on her Instagram page.

“Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y'all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! there's a sweet baby in my belly too,” reads the caption.

Rhett, the 26-year-old son of singer-songwriter Rhett Akins, and his wife had tried to get pregnant before they began the adoption process.

“It’s funny to me how we tried so hard and then we didn’t try at all and it happened!” Akins, 27, told People. “We feel like it’s all part of the plan.”

“I was in complete and utter shock!” Rhett said. “No one is ever prepared for something like that. It is almost like we suddenly had twins.”

The couple, who married in 2012, told the magazine their biological baby is due in early August and that they hope to finalize the adoption of the other child before then.

😍🍾 #GRAMMYs A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:03pm PST

Congratulations to both on this exciting time in their lives!

