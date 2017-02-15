Thomas Rhett and his wife are expecting a child — and adopting another!

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are having a baby! And then another one!
The country superstar announced Wednesday that his wife is pregnant. That’s not all — the couple also is in the process of adopting a child from Africa.
Rhett revealed the big news to his fans with this oh-so-cute photo.
More Parents videos
American Girl introduces its first-ever American Boy doll
Fun ways to the kids busy over the long Presidents’ Day weekend
6-year-old rings victory bell on last day of chemo
Little boy visits grave to honor identical twin who died in the womb
“Safe to say life is about to get crazy!” the “Die a Happy Man” singer wrote. We bet!
RELATED: 6 things we learned about country music star Thomas Rhett on Sunday TODAY
Akins posted the same pic on her Instagram page.
“Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y'all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! there's a sweet baby in my belly too,” reads the caption.
Rhett, the 26-year-old son of singer-songwriter Rhett Akins, and his wife had tried to get pregnant before they began the adoption process.
“It’s funny to me how we tried so hard and then we didn’t try at all and it happened!” Akins, 27, told People. “We feel like it’s all part of the plan.”
“I was in complete and utter shock!” Rhett said. “No one is ever prepared for something like that. It is almost like we suddenly had twins.”
RELATED: Beyoncé is pregnant with twins! We can't stop looking at her announcement
The couple, who married in 2012, told the magazine their biological baby is due in early August and that they hope to finalize the adoption of the other child before then.
Congratulations to both on this exciting time in their lives!
Thomas Rhett: Being nominated for a Grammy is a 'massive cherry on top' of a great yearPlay Video - 7:38
Thomas Rhett: Being nominated for a Grammy is a 'massive cherry on top' of a great yearPlay Video - 7:38
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.