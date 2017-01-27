Laugh along with the 10 funniest parents on Facebook this week

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook! And we love them for it.
Why? Because in the world of Facebook where every kid’s birthday party looks like it it’s an attempt to keep up with the Kardashians, it’s easy to feel like you’re the only parent who doesn’t have their stuff together.
So we’d like to take a moment to say LOL to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook!
Want to share your funniest parenting moments with TODAY? Just post them on our Facebook page at TODAY Parents, or tag us OR Sarah Maizes (our Parenting-Humorist-at-Large) in your comments. We’ll pick our favorites to feature in our next installment!
Never miss a parenting story with TODAY’s newsletters! Sign up here
1. Good night, godspeed. (Quin Heavren)
More Moments That Matter videos
Adorable biracial twins turn heads, spread message of unity
Pediatric cancer survivor asks President Trump for help in touching video
Watch this 2-year-old girl’s adorable interpretation of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’
Dad enlists newborn son to help propose to his girlfriend
2. We don't see eye to eye (Brooke Kwatny Kravitz)
3. When the door opens ... again (My Little Villagers)
4. The what side? (Maybe I'll Shower Today)
5. Nose skills (Perfection Pending)
6. Greetings from Cali (That Tam I Am)
7. Just call me chef (Frantic Mama)
8. A perfect moon (The Outnumbered Mother)
9. Tales of toothbrushing (Sammiches & Psych Meds)
10. Why we march (Stacey Gill)
Sarah Maizes is a writer, comedian, and award-winning author who’s written several picture books for children, including On My Way to The Bath and On My Way to Bed. Follow Sarah on Facebook, Twitter @SarahMaizes or Instagram @sarah_maizes.