Laura Last is pretty much a pro at baby announcements, given that — as the mom of 6 — she has done so many of them.

When she and husband Andrew were expecting their sixth child, Last did a gender reveal photo showing her son and four daughters' anticipating yet another girl. This time around, the California family uses the theme of St. Patrick's Day to let the world know that lucky baby #7 is arriving this spring.

Courtesy of Laura Last Laura Last poses with her six children in the announcement of her new addition!

"The kids were very excited to dress up for the photo and start celebrating St. Patrick's Day," Last told TODAY. "[It's] a big holiday for our Irish family. We took the picture and then went out for Shamrock Shakes."

Joining older siblings Matthew, 8, Natalie, 6, triplets Annemarie, Catherine and Elizabeth, 4, andRebecca, 10 months, the new baby will have another Irish blessing.

"The new baby and our youngest will be just a year apart — so Irish twins," explained Last.

Last says Matthew hasn't given up hope on a baby brother.

"After 5 sisters, Matthew is hoping the luck of the Irish is on his side and a little brother will be waiting for him at the end of the rainbow," said Last.

The Lasts aren't the only ones using St. Patrick's Day as a way to celebrate new additions. Here are some more families on social media who are feeling lucky to have a new baby on the way as well.