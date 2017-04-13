Tess Holliday shares breastfeeding photo and honest post about 'dark time'

share tweet pin email

Tess Holliday knows motherhood can be tough.

The model and mom of two has been candid about the difficulty of adjusting to life with her boisterous 10-month-old son, Bowie Juniper.

But the outspoken body-positivity activist knows being a mom means taking the good with the bad — and she wouldn't have it any other way.

Holliday, 31, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself breastfeeding Bowie, whose dad is Holliday's partner, Australian businessman Nick Holliday.

The photo, taken last September, "gave me so many feels," she wrote in the caption, because it was taken "during a dark time."

"I was an emotional mess + struggling to find my way as a new mom again," Holliday wrote.

David Livingston / Getty Images Model Tess Holliday has been outspoken about the challenges of new motherhood.

"When I looked at this photo a wave of sadness poured over me, but now I only see my tiny bubs nursing and Sweetie looking on like a nervous new mom," she wrote.

RELATED: Plus-size model Tess Holliday tells it like it is as a new mother: 'I'm crying'

My loves & I celebrating Bash's 4th bday today 💘🎉 #sebastiantaylorthomaz #effyourbeautystandards hair by @yuichi0503 A post shared by Plus Model🎀Mom 🎀Feminist🎠 (@tessholliday) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

Though she has been open about the struggles of motherhood before, from sleepless nights to Bowie's teething, Holliday, who has an 11-year-old son named Rylee from a previous relationship, added that she's grateful for all of it.

"Life is messy, love is complicated, and it can all feel so overwhelming but we grow and learn," Holliday wrote. "I'm so grateful for my life and appreciate it all, even if I can't always see the light at the end... it's there. Promise."