Take a listen to this little 'lion' learning how to roar

She's only a cub, so forgive her if she doesn't roar like a full-grown lioness yet.

This adorable tot in a cute lion costume took a stab at her best roar, but she came up a little short of being the queen of the jungle.

After a man who is presumably the little girl's father demonstrated the lion's roar, she looked dead into the camera and let it fly as her mom giggled.

"You could just watch it all day,'' a smitten Kathie Lee Gifford told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Friday.

Indeed!

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.