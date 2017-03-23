share tweet pin email

Sweden’s royal family is expanding!

The Swedish royal court announced Thursday that Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting their second child in September.

"We are happy to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling to Prince Alexander. We are looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family," the couple said in a statement posted to Instagram.

The royal couple welcomed their first child, Alexander, last April.

Luca Teuchmann / WireImage Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia at Prince Alexander's christening in September 2016.

Carl Philip, 37, is the second-oldest child of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. He met Sofia, 32, a former reality TV star, in 2010. They got engaged in 2014 and married the following year in a glamorous ceremony at Stockholm’s Royal Palace.

EPA Prince Carl Philip and the former Sofia Hellqvist married in June 2015.

Congratulations to both on the baby news!