Parents

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia expecting their 2nd child

TODAY

Sweden’s royal family is expanding!

The Swedish royal court announced Thursday that Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting their second child in September.

Prins Carl Philip och Prinsessan Sofia väntar barn./ Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting a child. "Vi är glada att kunna meddela att vi väntar barn, ett syskon till Prins Alexander. Vi ser fram emot att välkomna en ny liten medlem till vår familj", säger Prins Carl Philip och Prinsessan Sofia. Prinsessan Sofia mår bra och födseln beräknas till september 2017. Under våren och sommaren 2017 förväntas inga större förändringar i Prinsparets program. "We are happy to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling to Prince Alexander. We are looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family," says Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia. The birth is expected to take place in September 2017. No changes in the schedule of The Prince Couple's public engagements are planned during the spring and summer of 2017. Foto: kungahuset.se. #prinsparet #kungahuset

A post shared by Kungahuset (@kungahuset) on

"We are happy to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling to Prince Alexander. We are looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family," the couple said in a statement posted to Instagram.

The royal couple welcomed their first child, Alexander, last April.

Luca Teuchmann / WireImage
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia at Prince Alexander's christening in September 2016.

Carl Philip, 37, is the second-oldest child of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. He met Sofia, 32, a former reality TV star, in 2010. They got engaged in 2014 and married the following year in a glamorous ceremony at Stockholm’s Royal Palace.

EPA
Prince Carl Philip and the former Sofia Hellqvist married in June 2015.

RELATED: Swedish Prince Carl Philip marries former reality-TV star Sofia Hellqvist in gorgeous wedding

Congratulations to both on the baby news!

More The Royals videos

More: Parents Babies Royals

TOP