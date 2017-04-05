share tweet pin email

For Jeffrey Miller, principal of Washington Park High School in Racine, Wisconsin, one of the best parts of each day is the time he spends greeting students before classes begin.

Last week, after Miller noticed two sophomores wearing the same style of paint-splattered skinny jeans, he teased the boys about their matching outfits.

Jeffrey Miller Principal Jefferey Miller with students Laron Franklin and Jaisjuan Brown.

"I saw them coming in and they had these pants on, and I started poking some fun at them," Miller told TODAY Parents. "I said, 'Aww, you guys look so cute! You guys match!' Then they said they'd get me a pair and asked my size, but I thought they were joking."

The teens, Laron Franklin, 15, and Jaisjuan Brown, 16, were not joking. And teacher Lisa Strand even helped them execute their plan.

"She told us at her break she was going go buy the pants, and that we could present the pants to him," said Jaisjuan, who has been friends with Laron since elementary school. "And when we did, there were a lot of laughs and a lot of smiles."

Jeffrey Miller Miller says he had no idea his students were serious about buying him his own pair of jeans.

"He was so thrilled that we actually got him a pair, and that made us feel good about ourselves," said Laron. "We have a really cool relationship and he's always laughing with us."

Principal Miller changed into the jeans, which were purchased at the Rue 21 store at the local mall, and walked through the hallways and the lunchroom with the boys, showing off their matching pants.

"Students were smiling and laughing and taking photos," said Miller. "They Snapchatted it, they tweeted it and they put it on Facebook and Instagram."

Jeffrey Miller Miller says students throughout the school took photos of himself and the boys, posting the images to social media.

One student, Jessica Hawkins, tweeted a photo of the trio, saying, "Our principal told these two boys that their jeans was nice so they went back to the mall and got him a pair too." Jessica's tweet has received more than 80,000 likes, and has been shared nearly 30,000 times.

Our principal told these two boys that their jeans was nice so they went back to the mall and got him a pair too... pic.twitter.com/Jqnhoch460 — Jessica (@Jessecaaaa_) March 30, 2017

"We didn't intend to go viral," said Miller. "I got into education because I wanted to make an impact in kids' lives ... the students know when you're genuine and they know when you're not. I've always believed that when kids really trust and believe in you, you can help them reach their full potential and that's what we do here every single day."

