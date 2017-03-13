Sharon Stone shares rare photo of her 3 sons in honor of birthday

We see some celebrity children grow up in the spotlight. But Sharon Stone tends to keep her three adolescent boys out of the public eye whenever possible.
So what a treat for us that she opted to share a picture of herself with Roan, 16, Laird, 11 and Quinn, 10 for her 59th birthday!
Stone adopted Roan in 2000 with then-husband Phil Bronstein; the pair were married from 1998 to 2003 and Bronstein has had primary custody rights. Stone adopted Laird in 2005 and Quinn in 2006.
But that wasn't the only happy photo we got to see of the family; the "Basic Instinct" actress posted a clutch of other pictures on Instagram over the weekend as she honored her March 10 birthday.
We got to see her hanging out with her sister Kelly, getting pampered before the party:
Grinning through an armful of balloons from the guys:
Blowing out the candles on her birthday cake (and side order of candlelit cupcakes, too!):
And a delightful high-kickin' birthday dance to wrap up what looks to have been a day of laughter and light:
Happy birthday to you!
