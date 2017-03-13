Sharon Stone shares rare photo of her 3 sons in honor of birthday

share tweet pin email

We see some celebrity children grow up in the spotlight. But Sharon Stone tends to keep her three adolescent boys out of the public eye whenever possible.

So what a treat for us that she opted to share a picture of herself with Roan, 16, Laird, 11 and Quinn, 10 for her 59th birthday!

Happiest Birthday! ❤ A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

Stone adopted Roan in 2000 with then-husband Phil Bronstein; the pair were married from 1998 to 2003 and Bronstein has had primary custody rights. Stone adopted Laird in 2005 and Quinn in 2006.

But that wasn't the only happy photo we got to see of the family; the "Basic Instinct" actress posted a clutch of other pictures on Instagram over the weekend as she honored her March 10 birthday.

We got to see her hanging out with her sister Kelly, getting pampered before the party:

Sisters spa day. #birthday treat. ❤ #tomokospa A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:13pm PST

Grinning through an armful of balloons from the guys:

Balloons from my boys...#family #birthday #❤ A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

Blowing out the candles on her birthday cake (and side order of candlelit cupcakes, too!):

Sharing birthday love. Thank you to my family and friends and all the wonderful birthday wishes today. My wish: Please join me in being present and make a donation to @blessingsinabackpack which helps feed needy children every weekend that really need our support. Help make our country great again. #ItStartswithYou #birthdaywish, #giveback Love, Sharon Stone A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:54am PST

And a delightful high-kickin' birthday dance to wrap up what looks to have been a day of laughter and light:

Birthday dance. 🎂 A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:38am PST

Happy birthday to you!

