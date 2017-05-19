Serena Williams is truly serene in new pregnancy photos

If you're used to seeing Serena Williams as a power hitter on the tennis court, get ready to see another side — one in which she truly lives up to her first name.
In a series of photos posted on Instagram (click on them to scroll and see the others), the sports superstar is shown with a serene, happy expression as she poses in a black one-piece bathing suit while standing near a railing by the water.
Williams accidentally revealed that she was 20 weeks along on Snapchat in April, and though the picture was quickly deleted it went viral. The baby's father is her fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who she attended the Met Ball with earlier in May.
They also had a fun "babymoon" vacation in Mexico in April:
We're thrilled to see that pregnancy has brought out the happy serenity in Serena!
