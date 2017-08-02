Serena Williams thinks her baby 'has to be a girl' — here's why

share tweet pin email

Serena Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian will welcome their first child to the world soon, but they don't know if they'll be welcoming a girl or a boy.

At least not officially.

According to Ohanian, they've decided to wait for the big reveal at birth, but the tennis champ already has hunch.

"She put it really well," the Reddit co-founder told to Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday night. "Obviously she won the Australian Open while pregnant, and she remarked that she feels that it has to be a girl, because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on."

And Ohanian thinks she might be on to something there.

"I was very lucky to be raised by a very strong, amazing mother," he said. "I mean, she's got a good point."

In fact, witnessing Williams' pregnancy has led him to give a lot thought to the strength of women lately.

"If anything, it's really just reinforced how amazing and strong and powerful and awesome women are — and how useless we are during this whole thing," he laughed. "Cause it's like, 'I can make you a grilled cheese?' We're worthless."

Of course, a good grilled cheese sandwich is a valuable thing to a mom-to-be with a big craving. But there is one area where Ohanian truly feels worthless — on the tennis court.

"I've never picked up a racket," he confessed. "She's actually offered to give me lessons. I turned them down, because I want to be the only person in the world who would ever turn down Serena Williams for tennis lessons."

Well, there was one other reason.

"I knew there was just no benefit to her seeing me be that bad at tennis."