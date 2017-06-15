share tweet pin email

Top-ranked tennis player Serena Williams is expecting her first child soon, but she didn't expect this pregnancy woe — a terrible case of "tummy itches."

Williams, who's now seven months along, is experiencing the persistent irritation that often comes with a growing baby bump, and like so many other moms-to-be, she's decided to look for relief online.

Tummy itches. Don't scratch right? Just rub more cream... — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 14, 2017

"Tummy itches. Don't scratch right? Just more cream..." she asked her Twitter followers.

And — oh, baby! — did they answer.

Rub the area gently don't scratch - then apply coco butter or coconut oil. — RenasArmy (@RenasArmyFans) June 14, 2017

Serena, please, do everything not to get stretch marks. Keep your skin moist using creams and oils. — Noani Cad (@leila_cad) June 14, 2017

No one ever told me not to scratch! What's wrong with scratching?! #32WeeksPregnantAndScratching — Nikki Pickett (@vcugyrl) June 14, 2017

Some told her it was fine to scratch, while others insisted rubbing was the only way to go if she wanted to avoid stretchmarks, or "tiger stripes," as some moms prefer to call them.

Many recommended that she apply shea and cocoa butters, and a few fans passed along their own family recipes for homemade salves.

One even suggested that an itchy belly means a baby girl is on the way!

Based on my experience, tummy itches, the result was a baby girl — Olel (@crozzcourt) June 14, 2017

And since random advice on the Internet isn't always reliable, some said she should follow up with her doctor. That's always a good idea, since some pregnancy-related itches really do warrant medical attention.

Other than this discomfort, Williams has been busy sharing the happier parts of her pregnancy on social media — from her babymoon vacation with fiance Alexis Ohanian to her sweet message for the son or daughter they're waiting to meet.

"My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had," she wrote in an April post. "You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. "