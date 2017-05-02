Serena Williams' fiance gushes about the mom-to-be: 'She has the biggest heart'

share tweet pin email

Serena Williams made a powerful statement on the Met Gala red carpet last night with her stunning, green Versace gown, in what was her first major outing with fiancé Alexis Ohanian since she announced her pregnancy.

Ohanian made a powerful statement, too, though it had little to do with the tuxedo he was wearing. The Reddit founder posed with Williams for the photoblog Humans of New York, and shared one of the qualities he loves so much about her.

“She has the biggest heart,” he said. “Everyone sees her success as an athlete, but all of that is layered on the size of her heart. She gives 100% of herself to everything she does: as a friend, as a lover, and soon, as a mother.”

This post is so beautiful that the Metropolitan Museum of Art should frame and hang it!

The love between the couple is evident whenever they share photos of themselves on their social media accounts. And their pics prove they can have just as much fun when they’re not dressed up on the red carpet.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Can't resist a strong shoe game #nike A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:48am PST

My #WCW, every day. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:30am PST

Williams, 35, and Ohanian, 34, announced their engagement last December. Williams let slip the news of her pregnancy on Snapchat a couple of weeks ago.

Their child will be blessed to have two parents with big hearts!

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.