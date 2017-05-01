See Mariah Carey's sweet birthday tribute to twins: 'You are the light of my life'

Brace yourself: Mariah Carey's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, are 6 years old!
That's right, "dem babies" (as Carey refers to the two children she welcomed with Nick Cannon in 2011) celebrated a big birthday on April 30 — and she was gracious enough to share that celebration with fans by posting this delightful throwback photo on Instagram:
Now, seeing Carey cradling the adorable babies in her arms is very sweet indeed. But that wasn't all: As the caption indicates, while she was giving birth, Carey was listening to her own music, and the twins emerged to the sound of recorded live applause!
Puts a whole new spin on "Fantasy," doesn't it?
We hope the kids had a fantastically happy birthday, indeed!
