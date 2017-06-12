See Kelly Clarkson's birthday tribute to 'smart, witty and beautiful' daughter

share tweet pin email

Pink forever!

It's an extra-girly birthday for Kelly Clarkson's daughter, River Rose.

The singer took to Instagram to share a collage of adorable photos of her little girl, who turned 3 on Monday.

Happy Birthday to our smart, witty, & beautiful girl, River Rose! She wished for "pink forever" on her birthday 😂 Thanks @weisseubanks 4 the amazing pics! A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

"Happy Birthday to our smart, witty, & beautiful girl, River Rose! She wished for 'pink forever' on her birthday," wrote the Grammy winner.

The photos find little River dressed as an enchanting princess in a golden gown, riding in a pink carriage, and blowing out candles on a giant yellow cupcake.

It's just the latest birthday fun for Clarkson and her kids.

Thank you @universalorlando for the most magical birthday!!! It was the greatest surprise to have my entire group adorned in Harry Potter gear!!! 🎉🎉🎉😊😊😊 #35 #stillgotit #greatestfamilyandfriends #hashtag 😜 A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 24, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

In late April, Clarkson celebrated her 35th birthday with River and her little brother, Remington, 1, and other loved ones at Universal Studios in Orlando.

The "Piece By Piece" singer shared a pic from her "magical" day on Instagram, revealing that her kids, her mom, her sister and her friends were "adorned in Harry Potter gear" to maximize their fun at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Clarkson took to Twitter to share a few snaps of herself and the little ones at the park, including a cute "love this"/"hate this" image of River Rose — wearing her Gryffindor house shirt! — as she mugged for the camera.

If it seems like the singer loves being a mom, that's because she does.

Clarkson told People magazine in 2015 her "whole world took a big 180" when she and hubby Brandon Blackstock welcomed River Rose the year before.

Said Clarkson, "(River Rose's birth) very much changed my world in the most awesome way."

Aww! Happy Birthday, River Rose!