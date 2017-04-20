See Kate Hudson reveal her 'most precious' birthday gift of all in sweet video

share tweet pin email

Happy Birthday, Kate Hudson!

The Hollywood star turned 38 on Wednesday and marked the occasion by sharing a super sweet Instagram video collage of her young sons having fun at the beach.

Thank you everyone for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes!!!! My heart is crazy happy 💃❤💃 And the most precious gift today is the steady, ever growing, non wavering love for my children and from my children. Thank you boys for making today so beautiful ❤️ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Apr 19, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

The short clip finds Hudson's boys Ryder, 13, and Bingham, 5, (with Black Crowes rocker Chris Robinson and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, respectively) gallivanting along the sand, surfing the waves and relaxing in lounge chairs with mom.

"Thank you everyone for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes!!!! My heart is crazy happy. And the most precious gift today is the steady, ever-growing, non-wavering love for my children and from my children. Thank you, boys, for making today so beautiful," wrote the jubilant star.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Actress Kate Hudson celebrated her 38th birthday on Wednesday with a special video collage of her sons Ryder, 13, and Bingham, 5.

RELATED: Kate Hudson salutes Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell on 34th anniversary

Just last month, the "Mother's Day" actress rang in another happy occasion when she celebrated her mom Goldie Hawn's 34th anniversary with her longtime partner, "Fate of the Furious" star Kurt Russell.

Hudson shared a sexy '80s throwback of the Hollywood "lovebirds" on Instagram.

"Mama Goldie and Pa killing it 80's style," wrote the actress, adding that she loved the duo "madly, deeply, profoundly."

Here's hoping everyone enjoyed their special days!