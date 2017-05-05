See Jenna Bush Hager call her dad on 'Ellen' in this 2007 throwback

share tweet pin email

The year was 2007: President George W. Bush had been in the White House for six years, and Ellen DeGeneres had been a popular daytime talk show host for four.

But had the former ever heard of the latter?

Ellen's guest at the time — our very own Jenna Bush Hager — wasn't so sure.

The host was curious whether or not Jenna could simply pick up the phone and call the commander-in-chief on a whim. When Jenna said yes, Ellen asked her to prove it.

"He's going to kill me!" Jenna said, cringing, as she called her dad in front of a television audience without any warning. "I'm going to be in so much trouble."

However, her father was happy to get the call, and simply asked Ellen, "How's my little girl doin'?"

It all seemed to go smoothly, but as Jenna watched the vintage clip on TODAY Friday morning, she admitted it still "makes me sweaty!"

Why?

"I was afraid I'd say, 'I'm on the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and he'd say, 'Who? Who's Ellen DeGeneres?' or like, 'Where the hell are you?'"

Little did she know the president was up-to-date on pop culture.