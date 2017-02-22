share tweet pin email

Jennifer Lopez is one proud mama!

The "Shades of Blue" star took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the 9th birthday of her twins, Emme and Maximilian, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The 47-year-old superstar shared a collage of photos of the adorable duo and gushed about them in the caption.

"Emme and Maximilian...I can't believe its 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life... he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings," wrote Lopez.

"I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And I've felt that way everyday since," she continued.

"You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you," Lopez wrote.

"Thank you Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme's mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you," the star concluded. "Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!! Mama loves you so damn much!!!"

Lopez and Anthony, who married in 2004, may have split up in 2011, but they're two of the friendliest exes in Hollywood, and make it a point to celebrate all their children's milestones together.

Celebrating our Max & Emme's 9th birthday @jlo @marcanthony @therealangelopagan #familia #memories #friendship A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

The former couple, who gave each other a sweet smooch onstage at last year's Latin Grammys, toasted the twins' special day together on Tuesday with their godmother — and Lopez's close pal — actress Leah Remini and her hubby, Angelo Pagan.

Remini shared a photo of the happy group on Instagram, writing, "Celebrating our Max & Emme’s 9th birthday,” and adding the hashtags “#familia #memories #friendship.”

Now that's a lot of love!

Happy Birthday, Emme and Max!