Happy Father's Day! See how the TODAY anchors are celebrating

The TODAY family is celebrating dads on this Father’s Day!
In the case of Al Roker, his children are celebrating him. He was treated to a special Father’s Day breakfast this morning. Scroll through the Instagram post to see the goodies.
Al also took a moment to pay tribute to his late father.
Hoda Kotb praised her longtime boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, while managing to work in a clever Salt-N-Pepa reference. Unfortunately, Haley Joy was hiding in the photos.
Savannah Guthrie gave a shout-out to her husband, Mike Feldman, on his first Father’s Day since they welcomed their second child, Charley, last December.
Carson Daly reflected on how blessed he is.
Dylan Dreyer posted a family photo that’s too precious for words (though we tried our best).
And if you watched TODAY on Saturday, you saw Craig Melvin get an early Father’s Day surprise.
It was the best kind of surprise!
Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there!