Happy Father's Day! See how the TODAY anchors are celebrating

The TODAY family is celebrating dads on this Father’s Day!

In the case of Al Roker, his children are celebrating him. He was treated to a special Father’s Day breakfast this morning. Scroll through the Instagram post to see the goodies.

A #fathersday #breakfast #feast prepped by my daughter, @coco491 Courtney, Leila and Nick A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

Al also took a moment to pay tribute to his late father.

A #happy #fathersday to all the Dads out there and the men who are like #fathers to us. Missing Al Roker, Sr. and I'm talking about you, #willardscott A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Hoda Kotb praised her longtime boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, while managing to work in a clever Salt-N-Pepa reference. Unfortunately, Haley Joy was hiding in the photos.

Whatta man whatta man whatta mighty fine man and DAD! Happy Father's Day! pic.twitter.com/JZKaga7H0v — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) June 18, 2017

Happy Father's Day to my favorite dads ! pic.twitter.com/yf7dpO3cJe — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) June 18, 2017

Savannah Guthrie gave a shout-out to her husband, Mike Feldman, on his first Father’s Day since they welcomed their second child, Charley, last December.

Happy Fathers Day to FOTUS - Feldy of the United States https://t.co/fNvgoG5nSU — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) June 18, 2017

Carson Daly reflected on how blessed he is.

After losing my dad at 5 & mom remarrying a Saint, God has blessed me w 2 incredible fathers. Being a dad is the GREATEST. #HappyFathersDay — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) June 18, 2017

Dylan Dreyer posted a family photo that’s too precious for words (though we tried our best).

And if you watched TODAY on Saturday, you saw Craig Melvin get an early Father’s Day surprise.

@craigmelvin got the best Father's Day surprise on the TODAY plaza this morning! pic.twitter.com/9CXHWsveVn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 17, 2017

It was the best kind of surprise!

Just the perfect Father's Day surprise on this morning's @todayshow. Thx for making this dad's day. happy Father's Day to all. A post shared by Craig Melvin (@craigmelvinnbc) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there!