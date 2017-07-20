See 'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Jade and Tanner Tolbert's Hawaii babymoon pics

share tweet pin email

Earlier this month, Jade (Roper) Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert, who are expecting their first child in September, enjoyed a romantic babymoon in — where else? — paradise.

This time, “paradise” was Hawaii, not Mexico. While there, the duo — who tied the knot in a TV special in 2016 after meeting and getting engaged on “Bachelor in Paradise” — took part in a maternity shoot on the beach that was simply stunning.

My little family. 💗 @loveandwater @tanner.tolbert #babymoon #maternityphotography A post shared by Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

See? We told you it was stunning. The water, the sky, the sand, the people ... they’re all beautiful.

The above photo was the latest pic the mom-to-be, 30, shared from the maternity shoot. She, her husband and the photographer have posted a series of snapshots in recent days.

These lovebirds are on the blog tonight! A post shared by Love + Water Photography (@loveandwater) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:53pm PDT

Ocean child. 💗 Still can't believe how beautiful this dreamy photo shoot turned out. Thank you @loveandwater. 😍 #babymoon #30weekspregnant A post shared by Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

Tanner, also, 30, had one minor complaint about the shoot: “Jade made me wake up at 4 AM.” However, he was quick to add, “I would have woken up at 3 if I knew she was going to look this good.”

Jade made me wake up at 4 AM for sunrise maternity pictures... but I would have woken up at 3 if I knew she was going to look this good 😍 📷- @loveandwater A post shared by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

More recently, Jade had some fun with her friends, including other stars of the “Bachelor” franchise, at her pink baby shower. As you might have guessed, she and Tanner are expecting a girl.

These girls really did have fun.

Jade is my first friend to ever be pregnant. I'm in total awe of this woman. She gets more beautiful inside and out everyday. #babyjanner 🎀 A post shared by Ashley Iaconetti (@ashley_iaconetti) on Jul 16, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Celebrating impending motherhood while making memories with your friends? That’s true paradise!

