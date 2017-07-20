See 'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Jade and Tanner Tolbert's Hawaii babymoon pics

Earlier this month, Jade (Roper) Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert, who are expecting their first child in September, enjoyed a romantic babymoon in — where else? — paradise.
This time, “paradise” was Hawaii, not Mexico. While there, the duo — who tied the knot in a TV special in 2016 after meeting and getting engaged on “Bachelor in Paradise” — took part in a maternity shoot on the beach that was simply stunning.
See? We told you it was stunning. The water, the sky, the sand, the people ... they’re all beautiful.
The above photo was the latest pic the mom-to-be, 30, shared from the maternity shoot. She, her husband and the photographer have posted a series of snapshots in recent days.
Tanner, also, 30, had one minor complaint about the shoot: “Jade made me wake up at 4 AM.” However, he was quick to add, “I would have woken up at 3 if I knew she was going to look this good.”
More recently, Jade had some fun with her friends, including other stars of the “Bachelor” franchise, at her pink baby shower. As you might have guessed, she and Tanner are expecting a girl.
These girls really did have fun.
Celebrating impending motherhood while making memories with your friends? That’s true paradise!
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.