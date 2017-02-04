share tweet pin email

There's one group of people we can always count on to keep our spirits afloat. They inspire us to laugh freely, cry when we need to and never hold back a smile.

We're talking about ... babies! Babies can help us live our best lives right now.

Just ask TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie, who shared an adorable photo of her newborn son Charley on Saturday morning.

"Some people just wake up happy," she captioned the photo of Charley, adding the hashtag #newbornlife. He'll be two months old next week — we can't believe it!

Charley was named after Savannah’s father, who died of a heart attack when she was 16. Savannah wrote of her father in a 2014 Father's Day essay: "He had that personality that people describe as 'lighting up the room.' He was a 5,000-watt bulb who could turn a mundane trip to the post office into a rip-roaring tale."

Looks like this happy little baby is already following in his grandfather's footsteps. Savannah and Mike, we love watching your family grow!