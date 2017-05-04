share tweet pin email

We've all been there. Even TODAY anchors have to enroll in crash courses in home remedies when their curious kids decide to get "creative" with their hair.

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, mom to 2-year-old Vale and 6-month-old Charley, reached out on social media, as moms do, when Vale played home hairdresser.

Dear Internet, let's say, hypothetically, your toddler put Aquaphor and Vicks VaporRub on her hair. How do we get it out? — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) May 4, 2017

Parents who've been there were quick to help Guthrie out. Suggestions included baby powder, cornstarch, coconut oil, apple-cider vinegar and even Preparation H hemorrhoidal cream. But Dawn dish soap won the day, being recommended dozens of times.

And it was... a success? Partial success? Better than nothing?

Update: Dawn didn't take all the grease "out of the way" but helped. Just 44 more washes and we should be good pic.twitter.com/JEMBKHCUC6 — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) May 4, 2017

If Guthrie has other childhood dilemmas, an army of TODAY parents are ready and willing to offer up more help.

@SavannahGuthrie Not sure on Vicks & Aquaphor, but hit me up if sixlets go up their nose. — Pam Gondzur (@PamGondzur) May 4, 2017

Take heart, Savannah! At least when kids get messy, we know we're not alone.