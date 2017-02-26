Parents

The week is off to a great start, thanks to the news that Savannah Guthrie is returning to TODAY tomorrow morning!

The big announcement was made on Sunday TODAY, and it’s a pleasant surprise, since we were expecting Savannah to return on March 3. We’re so happy to have her back even sooner!

Savannah Guthrie returning to TODAY tomorrow morning ahead of a busy week

She's looking forward to seeing Matt Lauer and company.

And the feeling is mutual.

Savannah has been on maternity leave since early December. She gave birth Dec. 8 to Charley, her second child with husband Mike Feldman. They also have a 2-year-old daughter, Vale.

RELATED: Savannah tweets adorable photo of baby Charley: 'Some people just wake up happy'

Monday’s show will be an exciting one, not only because Savannah will be behind the anchor desk, but also because former President George W. Bush will join the crew to discuss his new book, “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.”

We're counting down the hours!

Savannah Guthrie: With new baby Charley here, 'my family is complete'

