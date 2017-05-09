Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals struggle with postpartum depression

share tweet pin email

Sarah Michelle Gellar is sharing her story of how she battled postpartum depression following the birth of her now-7-year-old daughter, Charlotte Grace Prinze.

The former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress wrote a candid Instagram post Tuesday about her struggle in response to the debate over the health care bill that was passed in the House of Representatives last week.

“Having kids is wonderful, and life changing, and rarely what you're prepared for. I love my children more than anything in the world. But like a lot of women, I too struggled with postpartum depression after my first baby was born,” Gellar, 40, wrote.

“I got help, and made it through, and every day since has been the best gift I could ever have asked for,” she continued. “To those of you going through this, know that you're not alone and that it really does get better.”

"Sometimes when I need a miracle, I look into my daughters eyes, and realize I've already created one" #happybirthdayCharlotte #thisis7 A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Sep 19, 2016 at 10:49am PDT

Gellar — who also has a 4-year-old son, Rocky James Prinze, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. — is the latest celebrity to open up about postpartum depression. Chrissy Teigen did so earlier this year in a personal essay published by Glamour.

The model and TV host, who has a 1-year-old daughter, Luna, with husband John Legend, wrote, “(P)ostpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do.”

Last fall, Grammy-winning singer Adele discussed with Vanity Fair her own struggle with postpartum depression after she welcomed her son, Angelo, in 2012.

“I had really bad postpartum depression after I had my son, and it frightened me,” she said, adding that it had left her feeling “very inadequate.”

