share tweet pin email

Sarah Jessica Parker is feeling the bittersweet pangs of motherhood.

On the one hand, she's proud of her son, James Wilkie, 14, who finishes the eighth grade this week. But on the other, this means he's ready to start high school!

The "Divorce" star took to Instagram on Thursday with a pic of her suddenly grown-up-looking eldest child, and shared her feelings in the photo's caption.

Annual last day of school photo. A rising 9th grader waits for the bus. As Jim Croce sang "If I could save time in a bottle..." X, SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

"Annual last day of school photo. A rising 9th grader waits for the bus. As Jim Croce sang, 'If I could save time in a bottle...X, SJ," Parker wrote.

It's a little hard to believe the handsome young man in the picture is the same little boy we've watched grow up over the years.

I might do this all day long. Cause I love himsez so. HAPPY BIRTHDAY JW! XXX, Mama A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Oct 28, 2015 at 9:39am PDT

He looks so much more mature than he did on his 13th birthday — which wasn't so long ago.

A day I would happily relive. Over and over. Happy 13th birthday my favorite and beloved son. You bring us such enormous joy and we love you so. XXX, Mama and Papa A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Oct 28, 2015 at 9:30am PDT

Of course, some fans of the "Sex and the City" alum, 52, and her hubby, actor Matthew Broderick, 55, can remember when the dapper teen was just a baby.

Embassy Pictures/Everett Collection The cast of "Square Pegs" (l-r) John Femia, Amy Linker, Merritt Butrick and Sarah Jessica Parker.

And now, he's nearly as old as his famous mom was — 17 — when she was cast in her breakout comedy series "Square Pegs."

Not that mom would allow the teen, who's expressed a desire to act in the past, to start a career yet. "I don’t want him to do it until after he goes to college,” Parker told People magazine in 2011.

Walter McBride / WireImage/Getty Images Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker with their children: (l-r) James Wilkie Broderick, Marion Loretta Broderick and Tabitha Broderick.

Happily for the actress, she and Broderick still have two more adorable little ones at home, twins Loretta and Tabitha, 7.

Here's to time not flying by so quickly!