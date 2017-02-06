Ryan Reynolds revealed his proudest moment as a dad

share tweet pin email

Ryan Reynolds is known for playing superheroes like Deadpool, but we think he landed his best role of all when he became a father.

Reynolds, who has two daughters with Blake Lively accepted the 2017 Man of the Year award from Hasty Pudding Theatricals at Harvard University on Friday, and had plenty to say — especially about his girls.

Paul Marotta / Getty Images Ryan Reynolds receiving his Man of the Year award from the Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Feb. 3.

He noted that his proudest moment as a dad was watching the pair together. "Just seeing my older daughter be so infatuated with our younger daughter, who’s 4 months old," People magazine reported him saying. "Seeing her kiss her and hug her and hold her, it kinda crushed me. But would put anyone else to sleep."

The Hasty Pudding awards are given out yearly to one actor and one actress (Octavia Spencer received hers in late January), and during the ceremony the winners are asked to participate in a thorough roasting of their career, which can involve things like unusual clothing:

Thank you @harvard and the #hastypudding gang for roasting me so hard, I've filed for a divorce from myself. And a big shoutout to the cast and crew of Casino Evil for bringing down the house. Whoomp. There it is. A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Feb 4, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

Reynolds was also asked at the ceremony if Lively was a better kisser than Andrew Garfield, with whom he locked lips at the Golden Globes when Reynolds lost to Ryan Gosling for a best actor prize.

MARIO ANZUONI / Reuters Reynolds with his daughters and wife Blake Lively during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December.

"I'm going to go with my wife on that one, for a number of reasons," Us Weekly noted he replied. "Make no mistake, Andrew Garfield is a wonderful kisser. Very generous. A real darting tongue."

We are not going to doubt you on this at all, Ryan!

