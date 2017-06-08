It's a boy for Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid!
The couple welcomed their son Caiden Zane Lochte early Thursday morning, a rep confirmed to TODAY.
The 5:46 a.m. arrival was the latest bit of exciting news for the engaged couple, who announced they were expecting in December.
"My Christmas gift came early this year, can't wait for next year! Best news I've ever received," the swimmer wrote.
Speaking with TODAY at the Rio Olympics last summer, Lochte revealed he was inspired to become a dad after seeing how fatherhood had changed his teammate Michael Phelps.
"I definitely want a family of my own. And I love kids, so there's no doubt in my mind that's the route I want to take," the 12-time medalist said.
And after a much-publicized robbery scandal at the Rio Games, Lochte has said he's ready to move on from the past and focus on his future as a father.
"By all means, 2016 is in the past," Lochte told TODAY in January. "Having a family is the best thing that could ever happen to me. I had lost my spark, but I have found it again.
Impending fatherhood even impacted the swimmer's commitment to his sport.
"I want to teach my kids what my parents taught me," he said. "I want them to see my dedication to my family and to my dreams, and I want more gold medals in 2020."
If Lochte does return to the Olympic stage, his son will have Boomer Phelps there to show him the ropes! Jeah!