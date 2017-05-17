Reese Witherspoon talks about her mom's hilarious texts and 'nude selfies'

share tweet pin email

Reese Witherspoon takes after her mother, and that goes way beyond their big blue eyes and blond hair.

The women also share a sense of humor.

Both generations visited "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Wednesday and bragged about their special bond.

For instance, when Reese's addictive drama "Big Little Lies first aired, mom Betty sent a couple texts to celebrate the show — especially her favorite part.

If you missed #BigLittleLies last night ... #SpoilerAlert !! 😂 #TextsFromMom #BettyKnowsBest A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Yes, Betty appreciated the fact that there was "lots of sex."

"That's what you liked about it?" Ellen asked.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Reese Witherspoon jokes about her mom's inappropriate texts on 'Ellen' Play Video - 0:53 Reese Witherspoon jokes about her mom's inappropriate texts on 'Ellen' Play Video - 0:53

"Uh-huh!" Betty, who was seated in the audience, shot back with a big nod.

After the laughs died down, Reese explained their comedic connection.

"My mom is like me; we just like to make people laugh, even if we say the stupidest things," she said. "There's a big scene in 'Big Little Lies' where I just try to make Nicole Kidman laugh because I say inappropriate things, and I made her laugh. I realized that I get this from my mother."

NBC Betty Reese and Reese Witherspoon appeared together on "Saturday Night Live" on May 9, 2015.

To prove her point, she shared Betty's most recent laugh riot.

"She went to the Apple Store to update her computer and (the employee) said, 'Do you have any storage left?'" Mom's response? "Don't worry! I keep all my nude selfies in the cloud."

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

Reese simply added, "Oh, I hope she doesn't!"

RELATED