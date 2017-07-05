Reese Witherspoon shared a sweet mother-daughter selfie on Instagram to celebrate the Fourth of July – many of her followers responded that she and teen Ava Phillippe must be none other than "twins"!
The 41-year-old actress posed head-to-head with her daughter in the shore-side photo that showed off their matching blond hair, blue eyes and big smiles.
In the thousands of comments that followed the holiday post, the duo were dubbed "sisters," "absolute twins," "clones" and simply "stunning" — time and time again.
Reese Witherspoon on her loves: Kids, clothing company Draper James.. and Snapchat?Play Video - 4:25
But the comparisons should come as no surprise to these two. After all, they've had fans doing double takes for a while.
These celebrity moms look just like their daughters
From Reese and Ava to Cindy and Kaia, these mother-daughter duos make us do a double take.
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber
Fashion model Kaia Gerber, 15, followed in her mom Cindy Crawford's footsteps. The teen, who's the spitting image of her mother, scored a modeling contract at 14 and is already racking up covers, both with mom and solo.Getty Images
Christie Brinkley and Sailor Cook
Christie Brinkley handed down her flawless genes to her 18-year-old daughter Sailor Cook, who followed mom into the modeling the world.Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson, 38, inherited mom Goldie Hawn's sunny beauty and upbeat spirit.FilmMagic
Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich
Academy Award winner Julianne Moore and her daughter, Liv Freundlich, 15, share the same gorgeous red-hair and porcelain skin.Getty Images
Kathie Lee Gifford and Cassidy Gifford
TODAY's own Kathie Lee Gifford and her daughter, actress Cassidy Gifford, 23, look gorgeously alike.Alamy
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise
Katie Holmes's daughter Suri Cruise, 10, is the star's tiny doppelganger.FilmMagic
Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli
Triplets? No, it's "Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin and her look-alike teen daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 17, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 18.REX via Shutterstock
Meryl Streep and Grace Gummer
Oscar winner Meryl Streep has charmed audiences with her peerless talent and unique beauty for decades. But, it turns out, another actress looks exactly like Streep — her daughter Grace Gummer, 30.Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch
Actress Zoey Deutch, 22, is a dead ringer for her mom, "Back to the Future" trilogy star Lea Thompson.WireImage
Pink and Willow
Grammy-winning rocker Pink and her equally free-spirited daughter, Willow, 5, look more alike every year.WireImage
Beyonce and Blue Ivy
Pop queen Beyonce and her mini-me Blue Ivy, 5, share the same bold fashion sense.Getty Images
Madonna and Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon, 20, looks so much like her pop icon mom Madonna, it's uncanny.FilmMagic
Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri
Wow! Actress Eva Amurri Martino, 32, and her Oscar-winning mom, Susan Sarandon, look just like each other.FilmMagic
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Elizabeth Phillippe
Ava Phillippe, 17, could be her mom Reese Witherspoon's twin sister.FilmMagic
Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz
Actress Zoe Kravitz, 28, inherited her mom Lisa Bonet's bohemian style and gorgeous good looks.WireImage
Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid
Fashion model Gigi Hadid, 22, can thank her mom, former model and reality TV star Yolanda Hadid, for the great genes.Getty Images
Emma Thompson and Gaia Romilly Wise
British actress Emma Thompson handed down all her best features (and her sense of fun) to daughter Gaia Romilly Wise, 17.Getty Images
Bette Midler and Sophie von Haselberg
The divine Bette Midler and her actress-daughter Sophie von Haselberg show off their striking resemblance.Getty Images
Just last month, an event for Witherspoon's southern-living brand, Draper James, featured them standing together, looking strikingly similar.
And last summer, they put their heads together for another sun-and-fun selfie that proved just how strong their resemblance really is.
And Ava's not the only member of the family to take after mom.
Witherspoon's sons, 13-year-old Deacon and 4-year-old Tennessee, may not be her twins, but they certainly have a lot in common when it comes to looks.