Reese Witherspoon shared a sweet mother-daughter selfie on Instagram to celebrate the Fourth of July – many of her followers responded that she and teen Ava Phillippe must be none other than "twins"!

Happy 4th y'all! #GoldenHour @avaphillippe ❤️❤️🇺🇸 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

The 41-year-old actress posed head-to-head with her daughter in the shore-side photo that showed off their matching blond hair, blue eyes and big smiles.

In the thousands of comments that followed the holiday post, the duo were dubbed "sisters," "absolute twins," "clones" and simply "stunning" — time and time again.

But the comparisons should come as no surprise to these two. After all, they've had fans doing double takes for a while.

Just last month, an event for Witherspoon's southern-living brand, Draper James, featured them standing together, looking strikingly similar.

Getty Images Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend NET-A-PORTER x Draper James Event on June 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California.

And last summer, they put their heads together for another sun-and-fun selfie that proved just how strong their resemblance really is.

Mother daughter time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 8, 2016 at 12:25pm PDT

And Ava's not the only member of the family to take after mom.

Witherspoon's sons, 13-year-old Deacon and 4-year-old Tennessee, may not be her twins, but they certainly have a lot in common when it comes to looks.