Reese Witherspoon had the best Monday ever on a beach with her kids

Reese Witherspoon didn’t have a case of the Mondays this week. On the contrary, she was having the time of her life with her three children.

The “Big Little Lies” star enjoyed a beach day with Ava, 17, Deacon, 13, and Tennessee, 4. In this photo, mom and daughter share a warm embrace, while the boys play in the background.

#GoldenHour with the kiddos ⛅️💓 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 3, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

“#GoldenHour with the kiddos,” the actress wrote.

(The above photo serves as another reminder that Ava looks a lot like her mother.)

Another picture shows Witherspoon hanging out with Tennessee. What Monday blues indeed.

What #MondayBlues? 💙 #FloralVibes courtesy of @draperjames A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

She’s earned this family time after the success of her HBO series, which ended over the weekend. Not only is she having fun with the kiddos, she’s also been recharging her batteries and soaking up the sun!

Swinging in paradise 💙🌴☀️ #VacationVibes A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

#VacationMode 😎🌴 Leave a message at the beep ... A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 30, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

A few weeks ago Witherspoon had a golden day with her children, when she turned 41. Ava and Deacon, her two children from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe, posed for a sweet photo with the birthday girl. (Tennessee, her only child with husband Jim Toth, is missing from the shot.)

There’s nothing better than celebrating my birthday with my wonderful kids! 💖🎂💖 #ProudMom A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Wonderful kids, wonderful vacation ... age 41 has been pretty wonderful for Witherspoon so far!

