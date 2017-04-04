Reese Witherspoon had the best Monday ever on a beach with her kids

Reese Witherspoon didn’t have a case of the Mondays this week. On the contrary, she was having the time of her life with her three children.
The “Big Little Lies” star enjoyed a beach day with Ava, 17, Deacon, 13, and Tennessee, 4. In this photo, mom and daughter share a warm embrace, while the boys play in the background.
“#GoldenHour with the kiddos,” the actress wrote.
(The above photo serves as another reminder that Ava looks a lot like her mother.)
Another picture shows Witherspoon hanging out with Tennessee. What Monday blues indeed.
She’s earned this family time after the success of her HBO series, which ended over the weekend. Not only is she having fun with the kiddos, she’s also been recharging her batteries and soaking up the sun!
A few weeks ago Witherspoon had a golden day with her children, when she turned 41. Ava and Deacon, her two children from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe, posed for a sweet photo with the birthday girl. (Tennessee, her only child with husband Jim Toth, is missing from the shot.)
Wonderful kids, wonderful vacation ... age 41 has been pretty wonderful for Witherspoon so far!
