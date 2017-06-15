share tweet pin email

Reese Witherspoon let her teenage son run wild — and she was right by his side.

The two embarked on an outdoor adventure in Canada this week, and the "Big Little Lies" star shared the photos of their fun on social media.

Wilderness buddy 🍃🌲 @deaconphillippe A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Witherspoon hit the trails on vacation with 13-year-old Deacon Phillippe or, as she referred to him in a caption, her "wilderness buddy."

#Wilderness here we come! 🌎🌲🌲🌲 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

In one pic, mom and son are decked out in their hiking essentials — trucker hats, fleece pullovers and backpacks. But they really suited up for a good time in other series of photos.

The 41-year-old put on a helmet, drysuit and life jacket, as did Deacon, for river kayaking. After the daring day, she tweeted "#WeSurvived."

This is beginning to be a habit with these two.

Let’s do this! 😉🏕 Into the wilderness we go …. #StayWILD #HikingTrip A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 19, 2016 at 4:09pm PDT

Last year, Witherspoon — who's also mom to daughter Ava, 17, and son Tennessee, 4 — took Deacon on an Alpine adventure that left them ready to "StayWILD."