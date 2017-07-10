'Princess' Harper Beckham celebrates birthday at Buckingham Palace — see the pics

share tweet pin email

Harper Beckham is once again the luckiest little girl in the world!

Happy Birthday to our special little young lady ...Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

Not only does she have two adoring, famous parents (that would be Victoria and David Beckham, who just celebrated their 18th anniversary with amazing throwback photos), but the little girl got to celebrate her 6th birthday at Buckingham Palace ... where she met a real, live princess!

Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

Princess Eugenie hung out with the little girl, who was decked out as Elsa from "Frozen," along with five similarly dressed pals, at the Queen's official residence on Monday before going home for balloons and party bags, as The Telegraph reported.

They also took some amazing pictures outside with the palace in the background.

Our little birthday princess x Kisses 💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:51am PDT

One last picture of the birthday girl.... Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party , this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum , Harper plus a few school friends... We were honored to be able to there... Beautiful tea party.... 💜 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

We've known for some time that Harper's wish is her daddy's command. He's made dresses for her dolls, admired her soccer prowess, gone to her tea parties, let her use a pacifier if she wants and got a tattoo of her artwork. We can reasonably guess that if the president of the Harper Beckham fan club heard his daughter say, "I'd love to meet a real princess for my birthday," he would totally make it happen.

Let's hope that one day she doesn't ask for the site of her party to be renamed Beckingham Palace!

Happy birthday, Harper!

